Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,994,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.