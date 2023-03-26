Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys New Position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 93,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 4.07% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:OVB opened at $21.07 on Friday. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. Investment-grade bonds combined with a U.S OVB was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

