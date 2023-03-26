Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,501,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

MOO opened at $83.61 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $109.19. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average of $87.99.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

