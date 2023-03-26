Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.35% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.