24,539 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,725 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,120,000 after buying an additional 1,051,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Texas Instruments by 39.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,195,000 after buying an additional 923,470 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.51 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.01. The firm has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

