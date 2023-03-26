24,539 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,725 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,120,000 after buying an additional 1,051,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Texas Instruments by 39.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,195,000 after buying an additional 923,470 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Texas Instruments
In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.
Texas Instruments Company Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.
