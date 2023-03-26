Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases New Shares in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782,994 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,200,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 948,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,450,000 after acquiring an additional 216,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,143,000 after acquiring an additional 50,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.26 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.06.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

