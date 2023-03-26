35,018 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 35,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance
Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
Further Reading
