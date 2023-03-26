Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

IFRA stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

