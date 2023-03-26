Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.34% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,458,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 890,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after buying an additional 233,142 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 732,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 501,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 73,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $16,930,000.

DBMF opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $35.14.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

