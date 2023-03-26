Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.21% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPX opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $45.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

