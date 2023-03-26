Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 45,802 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMXC. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $947,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 91,861 shares during the last quarter.

EMXC opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

