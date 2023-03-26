Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $4.37 Million in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $228,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.