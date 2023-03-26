Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000. Republic Services makes up 1.1% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Republic Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 48,259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Republic Services Stock Up 2.3 %

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

