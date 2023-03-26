Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires New Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Celsius by 224.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $54,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $90.46 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,372,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.