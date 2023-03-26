Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires New Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Celsius by 224.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $54,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Celsius Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $90.46 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,372,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsius (CELH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.