Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 61,202 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,000. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.3% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average of $88.89. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

