Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys New Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dollar General by 55.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Price Performance

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $205.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

