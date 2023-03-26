Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 164,816 abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 164,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $18.93 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

