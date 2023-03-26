Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 3,214 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.