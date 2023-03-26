Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1,014.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.