Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1,014.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $51.78.
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
