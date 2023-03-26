Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 277 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FR opened at $50.62 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

