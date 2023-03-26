Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned 0.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 4,387.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 9,600.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXG opened at $66.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $82.39.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.