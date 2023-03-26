iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

