Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 410 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ COMT opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.