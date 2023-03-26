iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 38,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.57. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $125.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

