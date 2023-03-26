Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $405,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

