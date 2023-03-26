Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

PSK opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

