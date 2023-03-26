Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 374.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.17. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

