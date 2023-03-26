Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 3,666 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 355.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after buying an additional 237,911 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 144,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SJNK opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $26.36.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

