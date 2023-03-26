iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,330,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,945,000 after buying an additional 890,999 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 980,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,164,000 after buying an additional 58,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,541 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,741,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 635,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 157,592 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

