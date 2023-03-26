Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.20 Billion Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,198,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Ecolab Stock Up 2.1 %

ECL stock opened at $160.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.75. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecolab



Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

