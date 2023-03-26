Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 606 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 0.6% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $88.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.43.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

