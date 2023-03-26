Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.83 billion-$9.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.97 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an inline rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.91.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 3.4 %

DGX stock opened at $140.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.51. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

