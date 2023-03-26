iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Position Lifted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned approximately 0.23% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 909,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after buying an additional 129,491 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,320,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 60,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $37.21.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.