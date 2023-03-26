OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.81 million.
OppFi Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. OppFi has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
