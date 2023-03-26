OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.81 million.

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. OppFi has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

OppFi Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 204.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 91,265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in OppFi by 371.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

