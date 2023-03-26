BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of CAD12.25-12.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-12% yr/yr to ~CAD10.94-11.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.67 billion. BRP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $9.09-$9.46 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.30.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $75.56 on Friday. BRP has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 5.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 11.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BRP by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth $425,000. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

