Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,519 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,926,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

