Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 4,063 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,917,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $71.59 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.98.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

