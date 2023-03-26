Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 121,295 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 121,295 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,524,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,649,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141,735 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.