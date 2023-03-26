Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,549,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

