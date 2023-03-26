Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

