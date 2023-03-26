Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 3,460 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Intel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Intel stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.