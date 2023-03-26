Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $15.16 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,347,000 after acquiring an additional 138,544 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 130.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 56,864 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,476,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

