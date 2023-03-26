Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $57.52.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

