Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 27,342 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,004,000.

VEA opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

