Sterneck Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,931,000 after buying an additional 1,349,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,110,000 after buying an additional 110,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,155,000 after buying an additional 183,098 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,841,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,086,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,023,000 after buying an additional 470,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of -366.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,733.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.