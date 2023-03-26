Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 74,215 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,215 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $19,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.