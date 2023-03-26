Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 74,215 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,215 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $19,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

