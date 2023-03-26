15,097 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $192,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.6 %
Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
