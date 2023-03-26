15,097 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $192,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.6 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.