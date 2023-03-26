Sterneck Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olin Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Olin stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.