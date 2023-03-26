Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 1.4% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after purchasing an additional 286,345 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $105,480,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 974,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after acquiring an additional 182,486 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after acquiring an additional 889,912 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 704,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,289,000 after acquiring an additional 131,691 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $74.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

