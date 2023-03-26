Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.8% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.94.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $256.42 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.